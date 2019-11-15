Home

Nadi Open hailed a success

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 10, 2020 12:04 pm

The 64th annual Nadi Open Golf championship has been hailed a success.

The two-day event which was held over the weekend saw golfers from around the country battle it out under the scorching Nadi heat.

Competition during the two-day event was tough as golfers had their eyes on the Nadi Open title.

Nadi Airport Golf Club President Ashok Goundar says with brilliant weather on both days, golfers strutted their playing style after months of COVID restrictions.

“Actually we had 80 starters today and after a long time we’ve had this number of participants and that’s thanks to our sponsors. Also, the weather has been fine today.”

Nadi businessman Abid Hussain and Swami Vivekananda College student Raina Kumar took out the championship.

