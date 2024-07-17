I'll play as long as I can play and win, says Woods

Tiger Woods [Source: Reuters]

Tiger Woods has no intention of walking away from the sport and said that he will continue playing as long as he believes he is able to win.

Colin Montgomerie, a winner of 31 European Tour events, in an interview with The Times, opened a new tab last week said the 48-year-old Woods did not seem to enjoy a single shot during last month’s U.S. Open in Pinehurst. Woods had missed the cut by two strokes.

Woods, who has won 15 majors, said that his belief to win has not wavered.

Montgomerie later responded to Woods’ comments on social media platform X.

Playing on a limited schedule for years due to several injuries, Woods will be returning to the Royal Troon after a 20-year absence. He won The Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006.