Former winner Daly withdraws from PGA Championship

[Source: Reuters]

Former winner John Daly has withdrawn from the PGA Championship, tournament organisers said, and will be replaced in the field by German Stephan Jaeger.

The larger-than-life Daly, who won the tournament in 1991, has only played a handful of PGA Tour events in the last two years but is nonetheless a perennial attraction for fans.

The two-times major winner most recently missed the cut at the Zurich Classic last month.

The PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.