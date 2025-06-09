$35k raised at Fiji Blind Society golf tournament

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Over 100 players featured in the Fiji Blind Society Charity tournament on the weekend.

Organized by the Pirates Golf Club, the event raised an estimated amount of $35,000.00.

Several juniors also participated in the event, including brothers Ethan and Christian Qiolevu and Nathan Brown.

Eroni Mavoa, George Naceva, Christian Qiolevu and Lusi Leqa were part of the winning and they also won the Fiji Cancer tournament last month.

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Also present were three students and Milly Cacau from the Fiji Blind Society, who presented some of the prizes and sang a few songs for the players.