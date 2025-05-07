Girmit Open Golf Tournament returns with record support

The annual Girmit Open Golf Tournament, sponsored by Extra Supermarket, is set to take place from May 10–11 at the Fiji Golf Club, featuring a prize pool of approximately $30,000.

Now in its fourth year, the 36-hole event continues to draw strong support from both professional and amateur golfers across the country.

Extra Supermarket, the tournament’s major sponsor since 2022, has reaffirmed its commitment with over $20,000 in sponsorship this year, including $15,000 in cash prizes for professional players. Other sponsors include the Fiji Professional Golf Association and several private individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Satya Shandil, says the ongoing backing from Extra has been crucial to maintaining the tournament’s high standard and promoting golf in Fiji.

“Entries are coming from every club and district. We are very pleased with the response,” he added.

Extra’s Dhiraj Singh highlighted the company’s pride in supporting the event, noting that investing in sports like golf is a way of bringing communities together and fostering national unity.

First introduced in 2021, the Girmit Open Golf Championships aim to promote the sport while also raising awareness about the history of Girmitiyas in Fiji. In 2023, the Fijian Government declared Girmit Day a public holiday in May to honour this legacy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.