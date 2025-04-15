FSSAA seeks guidance to safeguard students in commercial deals

[File Photo]

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association is taking a careful approach when it comes to sponsorships and commercial deals involving student athletes.

FSSAA secretary Biu Colati says that while their main focus is on organising competitions and running school sports, they understand the need for proper advice when dealing with contracts and sponsors.

Colati explained that issues surrounding commercialisation are best handled by individuals with a strong financial background, including the Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, who has offered support to sporting bodies in this area.

He said the association, along with other school sporting organisations, will continue to seek the Minister’s guidance before entering any agreement—especially contracts involving students.

The goal is to better understand key legal and business terms in contracts and ensure everything is done the right way.

Colati also stressed the importance of involving experts who understand financial and legal matters in sporting associations.

“Every sporting organization that uses students will need a lot of help as far as that view is concerned. They will need people who really understand contracts and who understand financial dealings to be part of the association.”

This, he said, is vital as they often deal with business partners who expect clear and professional arrangements.

At the same time, Colati reminded everyone that any school sports activity still needs final approval from the Ministry of Education.

Because of this, the FSSAA wants to work closely with both the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Education to make sure all competitions and agreements are properly handled.

The move highlights the association’s commitment to protecting student athletes and doing things the right way as school sports continue to grow in popularity and attract commercial interest.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Finals will be held next week Thursday to Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage for Thursday and Friday on FBC Sports and Saturday will be LIVE on FBC2.





