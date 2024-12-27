FSC plans world-class sports facility in Koro

[File Photo]

The Fiji Sports Council is set to build an international-standard sports facility on Koro Island, marking a significant step in bringing sports development to rural and maritime communities.

The project will include a fully equipped playing field, modern amenities, and aims to host both local and regional events.

FSC Executive Chairman Gilbert Vakalalabure says the initiative is about more than just sports.

“Koro Island was chosen for our project because of its strategic potential to promote inclusivity and accessibility in sports development. We are committed to ensuring that sports development transcends geographical barriers.”

The facility is also seen as an opportunity to boost tourism and inspire future generations.

Gratitude was extended to the mataqali Sebu of the Yavusa Nabucabuca for donating land for the project.

Despite anticipated challenges with road infrastructure and logistics, construction is slated to begin in early 2025, with significant progress expected within two years.