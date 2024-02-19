FSC addresses recommendations before track reopening

[Source: Fiji Sports Council/Facebook]

The Fiji Sports Council cites certain recommendations that need to be met before the HFC Bank Stadium tracks can be officially reopened to the public.

In response to questions sent by FBC Sports, FSC Council Chair Gilbert Vakalalabure says that the benefits of ensuring the tracks are accredited by World Athletics are immeasurable.

Vakalalabure says for athletes, this means precision and accuracy, which is crucial for record-keeping and comparing performances.

He says accredited tracks typically feature advanced materials and construction techniques that enhance energy and reduce impact, potentially improving overall athletic performance.

With a number of schools looking to book the facility to host inter-house and zone meets in the lead-up to the 2024 Coca Cola Games, Vakalalabure is calling on schools to bear with the FSC.

He says the Council understands that there is a keen interest in using the new tracks and it is eager to host the schools, however its priority is to get the accreditation deserving the facility, which adds value to the training and hard work the athletes endure to be the best in their various sports.

Vakalalabure says the tracks will be officially reopened next Thursday.