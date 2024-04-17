French Embassy honours Roden

[French ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger honoured the former Para-Olympian and 2016 Fijian Sportswoman of the Year recipient with a plaque at the Embassy in Suva]

The French Embassy in Fiji today honoured para-table tennis athlete Mere Roden for her contribution to the sport and for advocating for women participation in sports in the disability sector.

French ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger honoured the former Para-Olympian and 2016 Fijian Sportswoman of the Year recipient with a plaque at the Embassy in Suva.

Leger says Roden is not only an icon but also a sporting inspiration in the disability inclusiveness scene here in Fiji.

“We believe not only does this align with France’s commitment towards women and parity in sports but also here at the Embassy where we believe that people living disabilities should be given equal rights and opportunities for them to perform at their best and give something back to the society.”

Roden says she is honoured to be recognized for her achievements in sport and it is a big step for the government of France to recognize her feats as a para-table tennis athlete.

“In my own journey, I never allowed my disability to be a barrier in participating in all aspects of life, and I can see that this has taken me far in sports and in other areas.”

Leger says Roden’s inauguration also coincides with the Feminist Diplomacy run by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.