Forces to conduct Sukuna Bowl outreach programs

Members of the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces will be conducting outreach programs leading up to the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl next month.

Sukuna Bowl Committee chair Jeremaia Waqanisau has announced that these outreach programs will be carried out under the competition theme “Stronger Together: Building a Drug-Free Nation through Family, Unity, and Reconciliation.”

He says the tournament can be a way for police and military personnel to create awareness of drug issues currently affecting the country.

“We have a number of activities organized, this is in the form of social programs, outreach programs. We plan to visit our orphanages and also our schools and the aim there is to create awareness about the pandemic of drugs.”

He says there are also plans to visit secondary and primary schools to conduct drugs awareness.

Meanwhile, the Sukuna Bowl will start on November 5th and concludes on November 9th.

Day one will have boxing at the RFMF Tuvasu Hall in Nabua, and cricket at Albert Park in Suva.

Boxing will then be held at the FMF Gymnasium from the 6th to the 7th.

Soccer starts on the 7th at Bidesi Park, while netball and volleyball will be held on the 8th at the National Netball Centre.

The last day of the tournament will have touch rugby, rugby league and the main match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.