Young USA squad hungry for win

[Photo: U.S. Men's National Soccer Team / Twitter]

The USA football side is coming in hungry to push themselves up the rank at the FIFA World Cup.

Mid-fielder Christian Pulisic who’s most commonly known by fans as Captain America says although the side comes with a young team, they are more determined to come out firing.

Pulisic says the aim is to go and compete with the best teams in the world and to fight to win the tournament.

He says it’s never going to be easy but if they play the way they’re capable of, and with a lot of confidence and fight in them, anything will be possible.

Majority of the players in the team are based in European Clubs like Arsenal, Borrusia, Chelsea, Juventus and Milan which makes the team stronger.

USA will face Wales at 7am tomorrow.

Also tomorrow, England will face Iran next at 1am, Senegal will face Netherlands at 4am, and Argentina will meet Saudi Arabia at 10pm.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports HD channel.