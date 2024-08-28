Young Kulas star thankful for friendlies

Preeya Singh

One of the overseas based players in the Young Kulas squad for the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, Preeya Singh, is thankful for their two friendly matches they played in the last three days.

Singh who plays for Manteca FC in the US says they did well against high ranked sides Costa Rica and Morocco.

The Digicel Fiji Young Kulas lost 2-nil to Costa Rica and went down to Morocco yesterday by the same score line.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji held the 59th ranked Morocco nil-all at halftime yesterday and Singh says it was a good hit out.

‘I think we played hard in the first half we kept our composure, we didn’t get away from what our game plan was but in the second half we kind of got away from we originally planned’.

Coach Angeline Chua says they stayed compact and executed their defensive plan well against Morocco, especially after losing Angeline Rekha early in the game.

However, Chua says as fatigue set in during the second half, Morocco took advantage of gaps in the Fijian defense to score twice.

The team departs for Colombia today for the World Cup.

Fiji will play Brazil in their first World Cup match on Sunday at 11 am before meeting Canada at 1 pm next Wednesday.

Their last match will be against France at 10 am next Saturday.

You can watch the U20 World Cup live on FBC Sports.