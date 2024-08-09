Young Kulas ready to fly to World Cup

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji women’s Under-20 team is setting off for the FIFA World Cup tomorrow, fueled by hope and belief.

After presenting their i-Tatau to the President this morning, the team is optimistic about gaining valuable experience overseas.

Before the World Cup, the national team will participate in several warm-up matches in the U.S. and Costa Rica.

Last week, they were in Australia, where they played two friendly matches.

Head coach Angeline Chua says these games have provided valuable insights into what needs to be fine-tuned before their upcoming outings.

“So in Australia, you know, we met in a very cold weather, like we were training in negative 2 degrees. But I think the girls showed really good resilience, they adapted really fast. Like maybe because it’s the first time they are in the cold and then they are also having fun with football. So it was very quick that they adapted and then we played two matches in a really cold weather. ”



Chua is confident these games will be crucial for preparation, as they will face teams known for their high-intensity football in the World Cup.

Fiji is grouped with Brazil, Canada and France.

They will face Brazil on the 1st of next month at 11am in their first pool game.

All U20s World Cup will be shown live on the FBC Sports channel.