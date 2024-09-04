Young Kulas faces another huge defeat

[Source: FIFA via Getty Images]

The Young Kulas suffered their second loss at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup, losing to Canada 9-0.

Canada were ruthless in the first half scoring seven goals with a hat-trick to Anabelle Chuckwu and doubles by captain, Olivia Smith and Kayla Brigs.

Young Kula defender, Talei Moodie believes these challenges will make them better.

“We’re new to this level, to this soccer world. This is our first appearance here so it was likely that we were going to get challenged in this way and face things we hadn’t faced before. But it’s a really good learning experience, it’s a good experience for all of us including me and I believe it’s going to give us motivation.”

Moodie adds that they will learn from this game and hope to improve in their last pool match.

Fiji will face France in their last pool game against France this Saturday at 10 am.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup on FBC Sports