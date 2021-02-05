Young goalkeepers must step-up: Khan

Suva Head Coach, Babs Khan, says it is about time young goalkeepers in the squad to step-up and take the leading role.

After the departure of national goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara from the capital side, Suva will have to quickly fill in for the spot.

Suva has the upper hand with young Atu Naucukidi, Emori Ragata and Jovilisi Borisi who are ready to take up the role.

Khan says the departure of two players from the team is not much of a concern.

“Just only two players left our team that’s the goal keeper and we have the younger goalkeeper to step up. For the striker we have Mohammed Shazil and Semi, the younger striker from the Fiji Under 20 his only 19 years-old and the baby of the team.”

Suva must choose one of the three keepers before the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions Series against Labasa on the 19th of February.

The second leg of the CVC will be on the 21st and both matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.