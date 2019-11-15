Home

Football

Young Ba players stepped up says Waqa

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 2, 2020 1:07 pm
The young players really stepped up against Suva yesterday according to Ba captain Saula Waqa. [File Photo]

The young players really stepped up against Suva yesterday according to Ba captain Saula Waqa.

Waqa says the youngsters did the job for the Men In Black against an experienced Suva outfit.

He says it was a good game knowing they are in the same pool in the Punjas Battle of the Giants which kicks off next week at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a good build-up match for the Battle of the Giants coming up I know we both in the same pool we played good they gave their hearts out during the game it was a good platform for us preparing for the Battle of the Giants next week.”

Ba is in pool A at the BOG with Labasa, Suva and Nasinu.

Their first match will be against Nasinu at 4pm on Friday.

In the first match, Nadi plays Navua at 12pm followed by Labasa and Suva at 2pm and the last match of day one will be between Lautoka and Rewa at 6:30pm. The radio commentaries for these three games will air on Mirchi FM.

