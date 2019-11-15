Home

Football

Yogendra Dutt to act as Fiji FA Technical Director

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 21, 2020 6:00 am

The Fiji Football Association has identified one of the country’s best coaches to act in the position of Technical Director.

This is after the resignation of Ravinesh Kumar who is the only A-license accredited coach in Fiji.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says a former Ba coach will assist them for the time being.

Article continues after advertisement

‘Yogen Dutt who is our coaching educator he will be acting in the position only’.

Dutt who won five premier league, three IDC and five BOG titles for Ba will be the interim Technical Director for about a month.

The Technical Director’s post will be advertised locally and overseas as well according to Fiji FA.

Meanwhile, all Fiji FA competitions have been canceled until further notice after Fiji confirmed its first case of COVID-19 yesterday.

 

