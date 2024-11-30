Yada credits teamwork for Goal of the Year nomination

Lautoka forward Aporosa Yada said he is grateful for his nomination for the FBC Goal of the Year award in the upcoming Extra Supermarket Fiji FA Awards.

The nomination comes after his standout performance during the IDC Futsal tournament, where his exceptional goal against Ba earned him a spot among the top contenders.

Joining Yada in the category are Josaia Sela (Rewa vs. Auckland City in the OFC Champions League) and Muni Shivam Naidu (Lautoka vs. Nadi, DPL Round 1).

Article continues after advertisement

Yada credited his mentors, coaches, and teammates for their support.

“I’m grateful for this recognition, especially as it was my first time playing Futsal. I thank my mentors and coaches for always pushing me to do better. Balancing work and training wasn’t easy, but the staff’s understanding and faith in me made a big difference.”

The 25-year-old began his football journey in 2018, inspired by his father, Josevata Malakai, who encouraged him to pursue the sport and hone his skills.

The 2024 Fiji FA Awards will take place at the Crowne Plaza in Nadi tomorrow, starting at 6:45 pm.

Fans can catch the program live on FBC SPORTS as the nation celebrates the best in Fijian football.