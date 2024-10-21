Waqanicakau set for first beach soccer outing

Fiji beach soccer vice-captain, Sanaila Waqanicakau [Source: OFC]

Vice-captain, Sanaila Waqanicakau, can’t wait to run out for Fiji for the first time at the OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup 2024 in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

It’s Waqanicakau’s first beach soccer tournament and is excited about the opportunity to represent the national side.

He says it’s great to have a coach like Jerry Sam.

Waqanicakau also says the onus is on players to execute the coach’s game plan.



Jerry Sam [Source: OFC]

Coach Sam says they’ll miss two key players for their opening match against Papua New Guinea tomorrow.

‘Two of our experienced players will arrive later but you know we can manage to stick with these players for the first game.”

Tevita Waranivalu and Madhvan Goundar will join the team later and should be available for selection on Wednesday.

Our side will play Papua New Guinea tomorrow at 2pm in the first match.

On Wednesday, Fiji takes on Tahiti at 2pm and on Thursday they’ll play Solomon Islands at 4pm.