VPL to kick off this weekend

The 2021 Vodafone Premier League season will finally kick off this week after being postponed for about a month.

Ba and Labasa were to start the new season on the 6th of February with Rewa and Suva a day later, however, the first round was postponed due to the devastation of Tropical Cyclone Ana.

The VPL was then supposed to be held last weekend, but it was moved to this week with the Women’s Super League because Fiji FA was sorting out some logistics as ground works and stadium renovation was being done at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf said they could have started the league matches for the remaining districts but that would affect the entire competition scheduled for the year.

Looking at the VPL round one fixtures, two matches will be played on Saturday with Nadroga hosting Nadi at Lawaqa Park at 5pm and Labasa meets Ba at Subrail Park at 1:30pm.

Suva will take on Rewa on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can catch the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.