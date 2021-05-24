Home

Vanuatu withdraws from World Cup qualifiers

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 20, 2022 7:39 am
[Source:OFC]

The Vanuatu football side has withdrawn from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Oceania Qualifiers.

The match between Vanuatu and Cook Islands was canceled due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in both squads.

Federation (VFF) Executive convened this morning for an emergency meeting to respond to Oceania Football Confederation and FIFA as to whether to continue the competition or consider to withdraw owing to the current situation facing the National Team of Vanuatu now in Qatar.

Article continues after advertisement

Vanuatu’s decision follows tests conducted on Thursday that revealed positive cases of COVID-19 in the majority of the team, ahead of their next match against Tahiti in Doha.

In line with the applicable protocol and given the seven-day quarantine requirement, the Vanuatu Football Federation has confirmed to FIFA that it’s not in a position to play its upcoming qualification matches.

FIFA has forwarded the relevant details to its Disciplinary Committee.

Until further notice, Vanuatu’s FIFA World Cup™ qualification matches are deemed to be abandoned.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Bula Boys next match in Qatar is against New Zealand on Tuesday at 5am.

They beat New Caledonia 2-1 in its first outing yesterday.

Here at home, there’ll be three Digicel Premier League and one Women’s Super League game at the ANZ Stadium today.

Rewa women face Suva at 11am followed by the first DPL match between Navua and Nasinu at 1pm.

At 3pm Nadroga battles Tailevu Naitasiri and at 5pm Suva battles Rewa.

All four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

