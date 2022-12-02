USA uniting behind inspirational Adams

[Source: FIFA]

Young USA captain Tyler Adams has been an inspiration to his team in the FIFA World Cup.

He is by some distance, the youngest captain at Qatar with the other captains in their 30s and England’s Harry Kane at 29.

The 23-year-old USA skipper stands out, therefore, and in more ways than one, impressing both on and off the field.

USA veteran centre-back Tim Ream says Adams has heart, energy, technical ability, tenacity, integrity and sums everything that’s good about the team.

Adams has held the US captaincy for less than a fortnight with his ascension to the position came following a players’ vote, reportedly near-unanimous on who should lead them in Qatar.

Coach Gregg Berhalter says Adams in mature beyond his age, is a strategist and one that leads by example.

Adams is expected to guide his team into their last 16 clash against the Netherlands on Sunday at 3am.

Meanwhile the last round of pool matches commences tomorrow with two games to be played at 3am between South Korea and Portugal as well as Ghana and Uruguay.

At 7aa, Serbia meets Switzerland while Cameroon takes on Brazil.

You can get all the action on FBC TV and FBC Sports.