USA All Stars edge Auckland in tight contest

The USA All Stars secured a gritty 1-0 victory over NZFFI Auckland All Stars in a closely contested match on day two of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The turning point came in the 35th minute when Javies Mariana calmly slotted home a penalty, giving his side the lead.

Both teams fought hard, with Auckland pressing for an equalizer in the second half, but the USA defense stood strong, denying every attempt.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Imone Mohanta praised his team’s efforts, and admitted some strategic adjustments were made to their formations based on their performance on the opening day.

Mohanta added that the team will closely analyze the outcomes of day 2 matches to refine their strategy for the crucial final group match tomorrow.

USA All stars take on Rewa FC tomorrow at 3pm.