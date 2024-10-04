Two semi-final spots confirmed for Police IDC semis

The Western Division Two team

The Headquarters and Western Division Two side has booked a spot in the 2024 Police Inter-District-Championship.

Headquarters defeated Eastern Division 5-1 in their last game to secure top spot in their pool, while Western Division Two drew 1-all with Central Division to finish as runners up from the same group.

The semi-finals will start at 8.30am tomorrow while the finals will kick off at 3.30pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Looking at other results today, Police Mobile Forces managed to secure a 1-all draw with Western Division One.

Western Division Two also finished their clash against Central Division with a 1-all draw and Northern Division thumped Southern Division 3-nil

Meanwhile, there will be an exhibition match between Police and Rewa Legends as a curtain raiser to the final.