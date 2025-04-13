Twelve players named in gambling probe

United States midfielder Weston McKennie and 12 other soccer players are under investigation for alleged illegal online sports betting in Italy, according to multiple reports.

The alleged events occurred between 2021 and 2023 and are amid a larger investigation that led to the suspension of Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Fagioli in 2023.

The report alleges that online poker was one activity in which the soccer players put large bets “outside of the authorization of the Customs and Monopolies Agency.”

Article continues after advertisement

According to Italian news agency ANSA, “From a criminal standpoint, the footballers face minimal risk and can resolve the matter by paying a fine. The most significant reviews will come from sporting justice.”

ANSA said the case will be sent to the Italian federation for evaluation, with suspensions possible for all 13 players.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.