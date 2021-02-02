Tuivuna, Nalaubu and Navunigasau transfers still in doubt

The transfer applications of football players that are in dispute will be known on Friday.

These players are Antonio Tuivuna, Sairusi Nalaubu and Waisake Navunigasau.

Tuivuna applied for transfer from Labasa to Lautoka, while Nalaubu from Suva to Lautoka and Navunigasau is interested in rejoining Suva from Rewa.

Article continues after advertisement

Nalaubu’s contract legality is in dispute with two separate claims, while Tuivuna was ineligible for transfer this season according to Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Rewa is disputing Navunigasau’s transfer claiming he owes the district money.

Meanwhile, a number of other players are set to join new districts this season.

They include Benamino Mateinaqara who is back with Lautoka, Patrick Taroga , Netani Doli, Jasnit Vikash and Arami Manumanubai move to Navua,while Sekove Naivakananumi joins Labasa.

Rewa’s Ramzan Khan will don the Suva jersey this season.

Afraz Ali of Nadi will play for Lautoka.

Former Nasinu goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva and suspended Ba rep Manasa Nawakula joins Lautoka.

Tevita Koroi of Tailevu Naitasiri joins Kamal Swamy and Ba.

A number of district reps will now represent the relegated Nasinu side including Jonas Naceva of Nadroga and former Suva trio Epeli Saukuru, Waisake Soga and Jonetani Buksh.

Meanwhile, most new Suva and Labasa players will feature in the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

Both games will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on the 19th and 21st of this month.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.