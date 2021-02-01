Trina Davis shares journey to professional football

The road to being the first professional women’s footballer in Fiji has not been easy for US-based striker Trina Davis.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, Davis shares how she had to overcome an ACL injury to sign with Israel club ‘ASA Tel Aviv’ in February.

There was a point in her life Davis says she almost gave up on football, but it was love and support from her family that kept her going.

She says the turning point in her life was when she joined the Fiji national women’s team in 2018.

“Being in Fiji in 2018 it definitely made my mentality way stronger. it made me realize that this is something I will have to do anywhere I go, and given the opportunity to play for a different club around the world.”

Davis joins Roy Krishna as the second professional footballer in the country.

Though the two have reached higher than any local player, Davis adds there is still a desire to represent Fiji.

“One thing that I do have in mind is the qualifiers for the World Cup and I do hope to play for the Fiji national team. I have talked to Rodu and I know we have a much higher chance of qualifying this year.”

Hoping to be the next Abby Wambach, Davis continues to break through the glass ceiling for her new club ASA Tel Aviv.

