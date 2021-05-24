Tournament to give back to former reps

All funds collected from the RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings Fiji Football Association Veteran’s Tournament will be put under a fund to assist the children of former national reps.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says the former reps have entertained the fans for a number of years and it is only fitting to hold a veterans tournament which gives an opportunity to these players to celebrate their achievements and as well the young generation to see who these prominent figures were.

Yusuf confirms this year’s tournament is open to all players born before 1st January 1983, which means any player who is born in 1982 and before is eligible and no rookie players shall be allowed.

16 teams will be part of the event and the Fiji FA CEO adds there’s been huge interest from local and overseas teams.

The four-day tournament will be held from June 2nd to 5th during the second round of the Digicel Fiji FACT at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

$4000 will be given to the winner while the runners-up walk away with $1500.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA has confirmed that there’ll be only two Digicel Premier League games this week.

Lautoka will play in both games starting at Churchill Park tonight when they host Nadi at 7:30pm before facing Labasa at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on Saturday.

[Source:Fiji FA]