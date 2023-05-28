Top teams strutting their stuff at Gujarati IDC

[Source: Fiji Gujarati Sports Association IDC /Facebook]

The semi-final of the 68th Fiji Gujarati Sports Association IDC is setting up to be a tough one for the four teams confirmed.

Flying Arrows from New Zealand was the first team to seal its place in the semis and looks the favorite for the title after defeating Lautoka 2-0 today.

Coming through also with strong performances are Lautoka, Suva and Rewa in day two of competition.

Defending champions Lautoka defeated Lami 2-0, Suva beat Navua 3-0 and Rewa pip Nadi 1-0.