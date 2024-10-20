Thrilling final day at IDC

The final day of the 2024 FMF Inter-District Championship at Churchill Park, Lautoka, promises a thrilling day of football as three divisions prepare to crown their champions.

The senior division final will kick off at 10am, with Rakiraki set to face Dreketi.

In the premier division final, which begins at 12:30 pm, Tavua takes on Nasinu.

The day’s main event, the super premier division final, will see Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua FC battle Extra Supermarket Labasa at 3pm.

Navua, after a hard-fought semifinal victory over Rewa, will be looking to cap off their tournament with a win, while Labasa, known for their clinical performances, will aim to secure another title.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the premier and super premier finals on Mirchi FM.