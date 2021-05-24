Three weekends for Fiji FACT

The Digicel Fiji FACT 2022 will be played over three weekends this year.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Football Association and it will also run simultaneously with the RC Manubhai / APCO Coatings Veterans tournament in the final week.

First round of pool games will be held at the ANZ Stadium on May 22nd before heading to Lawaqa Park from the 26th to 29th May.

The semifinals and final will be held at Lawaqa Park on the 4th and 5th of June.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says Fiji FACT is one of the most anticipated tournaments and they couldn’t have it last year due to the second wave of COVID-19 in Fiji.

This year’s tournament will feature a total of 10 teams which will be played over seven match days.

He adds it’s also a special moment for major sponsor Digicel as it will be the first major tournament since their new sponsorship signing last year.

The pool draws will be held this Friday at the Fiji FA Headquarters in Vatuwaqa.

Meanwhile, only two Digicel Premier League games will be held this week with Lautoka hosting Nadi at 7:30pm tomorrow before the Sugar City side travels to face

Labasa at 1:30pm on Saturday at Subrail Park.