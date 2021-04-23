Home

This period is a game changer says Rewa coach

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 8:16 am

Rewa football coach Rodicks Singh believes this lockdown period will make a huge difference for all teams ahead of the resumption of the Digicel Premier League.

Singh says this period determines a lot for all teams as it did last season.

He says most players tend to lack training and concentration which will undoubtedly impact their fitness when the season resumes.

Article continues after advertisement

“Many teams and players during this lockdown tend to forget about training, they do not work hard and their fitness level and concentration level drops. All I ask my boys is just to train and keep fit so that whenever the training start, we are already there and we do not have to start again from scratch.”

Singh says he trusts his players are doing their own individual training while making sure all COVID-19 safety measures are adhered too.

He says the players are playing their part by sending the progress of their training through Facebook messenger.

The Rewa coach adds the player’s morale to keep going during this period is through the support of the Shalom Pentecostal Church.

The DPL is planned to resume on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.

