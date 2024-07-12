Teamwork key for Fiji U-19

Fiji U-19 captain Penisoni Tirau on attack against Vanuatu [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Fiji football Under 19 captain emphasizes that it’s teamwork that fueled them to victory yesterday in the OFC Men’s Championship.

Following their big 6-1 victory over Vanuatu in their last pool game, captain Penisoni Tirau expresses that players stood as one and worked hard to achieve the desired result.

Tirau adds they’re aware of their situation and was determined to make it through to the knockout stages.

“It wasn’t an easy battle, credit to the boys for working hard together. We were there in the changing room and we were talking about this much-win match-which was a huge pressure for us but yeah the boys came out and we worked as a team and we achieved our goal which is to go through to the semis.”



Ibraheem Afazal celebrates after scoring for Fiji U-19 against Vanuatu [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Tirau adds they’ll be going back to the drawing board hoping to improve their mistakes from yesterday.

The Baby Bula Boys takes on New Zealand in the semi-final at 2pm on Monday.



Action between Fiji and Vanuatu U-19 match [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Meanwhile, here in the country, the Digicel Fiji Premier League this weekend, Labasa hosts Suva at Subrail Park tomorrow at 1.30 pm.

Other DFPL matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm which will see Ba facing Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Nadroga meets Lautoka at Churchill Park and Rewa faces Tailevu Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau park.

Nadi will host Navua at the Prince Charles Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva and Labasa match on Mirchi FM.