Team work vital for Kulas today

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Kulas is aiming for an upset when they take on the OFC Olympic Qualifiers favourites, New Zealand, this afternoon.

Fiji’s head coach, Angeline Chua says they’ve been doing everything that’s required and are hopeful the players will do their part.

Chua says they have been following the Kiwis in all their games and have prepped the Kulas on how to counter them.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Chua asserts players in camp are not being pressured but rather encouraged.

“We know that is a huge task ahead. The main thing is, can we, you know, put in the best effort? We have to work for each other from the first minute to the last minute. I think that’s the only thing that we want to put in the head of the players.”

Chua is calling on fans to get behind the team as they gear up for New Zealand.

Fiji Kulas faces New Zealand at 4pm today.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this week, Nasinu will take on Lautoka on Sunday at Uprising Sports Complex at 11am followed by the match between Navua and Nadroga at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Rewa will face Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park, Suva will take on Ba at the Fiji FA Academy ground while Nadi hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa versus Labasa match on Mirchi FM.