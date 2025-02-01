Tailevu Naitasiri U19 jumps to third place

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri U19 has moved up to third place in the 2024 Digicel Fiji U19 Youth League standings after securing a crucial 2-1 victory over Northland Tailevu U19 at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa today.

Despite conceding an early goal to Junior Araia Raare, Tailevu Naitasiri responded with a strong comeback, as Harsh Prasad and Ushant Lal found the back of the net to seal the win.

The victory sees the Arish Kumar-led side collect eight points from five matches, strengthening their position in the league.