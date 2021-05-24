Home

Football

Tailevu Naitasiri means business

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 25, 2022 12:34 pm

Tailevu Naitasiri has upped the ante heading into the Digicel Futsal Inter District Championship.

The countdown has begun for the four-day tournament, and Tailevu Naitasiri is among the eight teams that will be competing for the top prize.

Tailevu Naitasiri Goalkeeper Anas Saahir Nabi says three days out from the much-anticipated event, they’re hoping their first event of 2022 will kick off on a high.

“Teams are really playing well, so we have to lift our performance to cope up with the level of Futsal that is being played in Fiji.”

The Futsal IDC starts on Thursday and the final will be played on Sunday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can catch all the action of the Fustal IDC live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva
27 January - Thursday5:00PMSuva-RakirakiGroup A
27 January - Thursday6:45PMBa-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
27 January - Thursday8:00PMRewa-LamiGroup A
27 January - Thursday9:15PMNadiLautokaGroup B
Day 2Vodafone Arena, Suva
28 January - Friday5:00PMRewa-RakirakiGroup A
28 January - Friday6:15PMNadi-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
28 January - Friday7:30PMBa-LautokaGroup A
28 January - Friday8:45PMSuvaLamiGroup B
DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva
29 January - Saturday10:00AMLautoka-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
29 January - Saturday11:15AMBa-NadiGroup B
29 January - Saturday12:30PMSuva-RewaGroup A
29 January - Saturday1:45PMLami-RakirakiGroup A
SEMIFINAL
29 January - Saturday6:30PMWinner GA-Runner up GBSemi-final 1
29 January - Saturday7:45PMWinner GB-Runner up GASemi-final 2
DAY 4Vodafone Arena, Suva
30 January - Sunday11am4th Place GA-4th Place GB7th/8th
30 January - Sunday12:15AM3rd Place GA-3rd Place GA5th/6th
3rd/4th Playoff
30 January - Sunday1:30PMLoser SF1-Loser SF23rd/4th
FINAL
30 January- Sunday3:00PMWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA00000000
Lami00000000
Rakiraki00000000
Rewa00000000
GROUP B
Ba00000000
NADI00000000
Lautoka00000000
Tailevu/Naitasiri00000000

