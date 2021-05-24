Tailevu Naitasiri means business

Tailevu Naitasiri has upped the ante heading into the Digicel Futsal Inter District Championship.

The countdown has begun for the four-day tournament, and Tailevu Naitasiri is among the eight teams that will be competing for the top prize.

Tailevu Naitasiri Goalkeeper Anas Saahir Nabi says three days out from the much-anticipated event, they’re hoping their first event of 2022 will kick off on a high.

“Teams are really playing well, so we have to lift our performance to cope up with the level of Futsal that is being played in Fiji.”

The Futsal IDC starts on Thursday and the final will be played on Sunday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can catch all the action of the Fustal IDC live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva - Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa - Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa - Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba - Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba - Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva - Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami - Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Winner GA - Runner up GB Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Winner GB - Runner up GA Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am 4th Place GA - 4th Place GB 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM 3rd Place GA - 3rd Place GA 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL