Football
Tailevu Naitasiri means business
January 25, 2022 12:34 pm
Tailevu Naitasiri has upped the ante heading into the Digicel Futsal Inter District Championship.
The countdown has begun for the four-day tournament, and Tailevu Naitasiri is among the eight teams that will be competing for the top prize.
Tailevu Naitasiri Goalkeeper Anas Saahir Nabi says three days out from the much-anticipated event, they’re hoping their first event of 2022 will kick off on a high.
“Teams are really playing well, so we have to lift our performance to cope up with the level of Futsal that is being played in Fiji.”
The Futsal IDC starts on Thursday and the final will be played on Sunday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
You can catch all the action of the Fustal IDC live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|27 January - Thursday
|5:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|6:45PM
|Ba
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|27 January - Thursday
|8:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Lami
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|9:15PM
|Nadi
|Lautoka
|Group B
|Day 2
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|28 January - Friday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|6:15PM
|Nadi
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|28 January - Friday
|7:30PM
|Ba
|-
|Lautoka
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|8:45PM
|Suva
|Lami
|Group B
|DAY 3
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|29 January - Saturday
|10:00AM
|Lautoka
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|11:15AM
|Ba
|-
|Nadi
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|12:30PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|Group A
|29 January - Saturday
|1:45PM
|Lami
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|SEMIFINAL
|29 January - Saturday
|6:30PM
|Winner GA
|-
|Runner up GB
|Semi-final 1
|29 January - Saturday
|7:45PM
|Winner GB
|-
|Runner up GA
|Semi-final 2
|DAY 4
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|30 January - Sunday
|11am
|4th Place GA
|-
|4th Place GB
|7th/8th
|30 January - Sunday
|12:15AM
|3rd Place GA
|-
|3rd Place GA
|5th/6th
|3rd/4th Playoff
|30 January - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Loser SF1
|-
|Loser SF2
|3rd/4th
|FINAL
|30 January- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Winner SF1
|-
|Winner SF2
|FINAL
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|SUVA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rakiraki
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rewa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP B
|Ba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NADI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lautoka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
