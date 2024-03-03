Tailevu Naitasiri is a threat: Singh

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Extra Rewa football coach Rodeck Singh believes they’re still missing their scoring chances in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

He made the comments ahead of their clash against Tailevu Naitasiri today.

Singh says they continuously work on finishing something they didn’t get right last season.

Article continues after advertisement

The Delta Tigers coach also says having a strong finish in the last quarter is something they need to work on and he knows Tailevu Naitasiri poses a real threat in the competition.

“Naitasiri will come with a boost with the result they had draw against Ba and I think it’ll boost their morale, there’s no point in we underestimating them, they’re a threat to many teams this year and if we don’t take them well they can cause upset as well.”

Tailevu Naitasiri faces Rewa at 3pm today as part of a doubleheader at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori. Prior to this, Suva faces Labasa at 1pm.

In other round three games today, Nasinu faces Ba at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa at 1pm, while Nadroga meet Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at the same time.

Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3 pm.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Lautoka match commentary live on Mirchi FM.