Football

Tailevu Naitasiri gets winning start in Senior League

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 21, 2021 3:41 pm

Tailevu Naitasiri started its Digicel Senior League on a winning note.

The side defeated Northland Tailevu 2-nil in the first round at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

Solomon Islander Stephen Kwaitee scored the two goals for the Nigel Khan coached side.

