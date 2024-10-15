Tailevu Naitasiri beats Tavua in opener

Action from the Tailevu Naitasiri vs Tavua match

Tailevu Naitasiri started their 2024 FMF Inter-District Championship campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory over Tavua in the premier division’s opening match.

The match was an important one for both teams, with Tailevu Naitasiri recently relegated from the Premier League, and Tavua set to replace them in next year’s top division.

Ushan Lal put Tailevu Naitasiri ahead in the first half with a well-taken goal, giving his team a crucial early lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Tavua struggled to break down their opponent’s defense, despite showing moments of promise.

In the second half, Tailevu Naitasiri doubled their lead when Francis Katarau found the back of the net, sealing the 2-0 victory.

Tavua, playing their first match of the tournament, will be looking to bounce back as they prepare for their return to the Premier League next season.

In another premier division match, Nasinu held Bua 2-all.

Meanwhile, premier division matches will see Extra Supermarket Rewa and Sigatoka Electric/ Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga will meet at 1.30pm, Extra Supermarket Labasa faces Flick Hygiene Suva at 3.30pm.

Flick Hygiene Lautoka battles Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua FC at 6pm.

RC Manubhai Ba will wrap up the first-day fixtures against Mahijibhai Hardware/ Calgary Nadi FC at 8pm.

The 2024 IDC is currently underway at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.