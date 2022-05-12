Tailevu Naitasiri back in Fiji FACT after eight years

Tailevu Naitasiri will feature in the Digicel Fiji FACT after a lapse of eight years.

Assistant Coach Priyant Manu says the team has been trying for a long time to return to the premier division and making the tournament is an exciting prospect for them.

Manu says being pooled with tournament host Nadroga, Nasinu, Suva and Ba gives the players a reason to train harder.

“It means a lot for the boys, coming back to top-level tournaments so yes we’ll give our best. Some of the boys will be making their first outing in Fiji FACT, the first major tournament for them so we’ll work hard and try to pull off some magic in this tournament.”

Manu says the new format which sees the tournament running for three weekends allows the players to recover well before the next match.

The first round of pool play for Digicel Fiji FACT starts next Sunday.

Meanwhile, there is only one Digicel Premier League match on Sunday at 3pm between Nadroga and Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.