Football

Swamy to lead Nadroga football

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 18, 2021 7:53 am
Kamal Swamy

Former Ba football coach Kamal Swamy has been appointed as the new mentor for the Stallions.

This has been confirmed by the Nadroga football President, Mohammed Ali.

Ali says former Ba and Fiji stalwart, Kiniviliame Naika, has stepped down from the coaching role citing work reasons.

Article continues after advertisement

“We did not remove him but he had work commitments and he found a very good job in Ba. He is also willing to come and help us during the weekends but we wanted someone here every day. The families were going through some hard times especially the soccer players so he opted to take the job and I’m happy for him for taking the job for his family.”

Swamy was releived off his duty by Ba on Wednesday and Nadroga took the opportunity.

“We were looking for a coach and Ba had appointed another coach and Kamal was free. We had some kind sponsors from Australia who were willing to look after Swamy and that was it. ”

Naika was in charge of only two Digicel Premier League games where the team lost to Rewa and Lautoka.

He came in to replace Ramesh Sharma who guided the team to only four league matches.

DPL resumes this Sunday with round seven of competition.

Suva hosts Ba at the ANZ Stadium, Navua takes on Nadroga at the Uprising Resort ground and Rewa faces Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

All matches kick-off at 3pm.

