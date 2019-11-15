Home

Suva reps boost North Pole for NCC

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 7, 2021 12:38 pm
Team coach/player Imtiaz Begg

Suva football’s local league champion North Pole is gunning for its first ever National Club Championship title this year.

The side will field a strong team in the tournament which starts at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka tomorrow.

North Pole has the services of Suva reps Christopher Wasasala, Ravinesh Karan Singh, Jonetani Buksh, Epeli Saukuru, Iosefo Verevou and Fiji FACT Golden glove recipient, Beniamino Mateinaqara.

Team coach/player Imtiaz Begg says they have their fair share of challenges.

“Well the fitness level, we have about seven district reps and we have some of our own boys so it is a good mixture I think.”

Begg says they aim to make it to the semi-finals next week.

“So this is just the first week so we have to qualify for the next week. So we are keeping high hopes and hope the weather is good there.”

North Pole will face Max Nalovo FC from Nadi in its first match on Saturday at 4pm.

