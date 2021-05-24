Home

Football

Suva ready to earn back top spot

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 7, 2021 12:23 pm
Action from the Suva vs Rewa clash

The Unique Rubber Stamp Suva side is taking each game as it comes, after having a slow start in the Digicel Premier League.

The result is not what the Whites had expected, having lost four out of its eight matches played.

The side takes on Nadroga today, who under the guidance of newly appointed coach Kamal Swamy has made some notable changes to its playing style.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva player Iosefo Verevou says the team is eager to get out on the field and reclaim their spot at the top of the standings.

“Well, as we all know we had a long break six months or so. We will take each game as it comes as we go on our journey.”

Suva will host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm. Both matches will be played at ANZ Stadium, Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Ba will be playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA751185+316
REWA8332106+412
NADI8251109+111
LABASA624020+210
BA731387+110
SUVA831458-310
NADROGA8134611-56
NAVUA8125610-45

