Suva futsal fall to Mataks FC, hopes slim for final spot

Suva Futsal Club suffered a 5–1 loss to Mataks FC at the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League, leaving their chances of reaching the final very slim.

Suva equalised early through Merrill Nand, who finished well after a sharp move down the right.

The side showed good control in the mid court, with Nikil Chand posing a constant threat, but Mataks gradually took control of the match and led 3–1 at halftime.

Suva fought hard in the second spell, with goalkeeper Kitione Baleloa making several key saves under heavy pressure.

But Mataks continued to dominate and added two more goals to seal the 5–1 result.

Suva will now look to finish strong and aim for an upset in their final group match against the unbeaten Waikato Rapids.

