Suva FC eyes Auckland City

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

After securing their first win at the OFC Champions league, Suva FC has now set their focus on their upcoming matches.

Suva FC defeated Lupe Ole Soaga 6-0 in their first match on Sunday.

Coach Babs Khan says there were a lot of missed opportunities during but his side managed to deliver the much-needed results.

Article continues after advertisement

“For me as a coach, for my players we just wanna go forward we don’t wanna go back but sometimes you gotta look back to go forward that’s a good thing.”

Suva FC currently leads the points table with three points with defending OFC champions Auckland City in second place.

Suva FC will face Auckland City in their next group match on Wednesday at 4pm.