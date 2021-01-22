Suva captain wary of player’s fitness

The Suva football side will be looking to start its 2021 season with a win.

Number one on the list is toppling Labasa in the first leg of Pillay Garments Champions versus Champions match on Friday.

Suva who has featured in seven CvC series is yet to win the title.

Fitness is still a concern for the Whites, but Suva Captain Filipe Baravilala has full confidence in his young team.

“We came back from the festive season, Christmas and New Year’s. The boys are not fit yet but I have confidence in this bunch of boys and also the boys that are going to join us that will lift our performance during this league.”

Labasa is the defending champion of the CVC series while Suva last played in the CvC in 2016 where they lost to Nadi in the first leg and drew one-all in the second match.