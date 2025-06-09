Still chance for Nadi and Suva

Group A of the FMF Inter District Championship remains wide open after AAAK & Esy Kool Air Conditioning Nadi drew 1-all with Power Volt Suva at Govind Park in Ba.

Nadi, who lost 2-nil to Extra Supermarket Labasa yesterday, kept their hopes alive with the draw, though their chances are slim according to coach Shalen Lal.

Labasa leads the group with three points, Suva has two, while Nadi and Lautoka have a point each – meaning all teams are still in contention.

Mohammed Solayman put Nadi ahead in the first half and was impressive throughout, showcasing his speed, crafty footwork and skill.

He made several dangerous runs into the Suva box, keeping defenders Remueru Tekiate, Geary Kubu and Malakai Rakula busy.

Suva, who started the match without Akuila Mataisuva and Dave Radrigai, returned from the break with renewed energy and purpose.

The capital side piled on early second-half pressure and within two minutes, Merrill Nand’s header leveled the score at 1-all.

Suva will face Extra Supermarket Labasa at 2pm in their final Group A match, while Nadi takes on 4R Electric Ba at 6pm.

