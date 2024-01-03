Stallions work on rebuilding for 2024

Nadroga football’s attempt to change its fortunes in 2024 has started with the team looking at the current transfer window to boost its squad depth.

Despite having retained its status in the Super Premier division for this season, the side knows the failure to get positive results last year is a non-negotiable this season.

Nadroga failed to play in major tournaments last year, having failed to make the top eight cut needed to qualify.

It did however end its season on a high by winning the Premier title at the Inter District Championship.

Nadroga football president, Max Chetty says they are in the process of ensuring the 2024 season is a different ball game.

He adds they want to ensure the side plays in major tournaments and fight for the league title.

Sugar Taxi’s, Pacifika Rentals and Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Works have come on board to sponsor the side.

Chetty says this is a massive boost for them.

The Stallions say national team goalkeeper Isikeli Seva Junior is still in talks with them and has not applied to leave the district with rumors linking him to Rewa.

Suva veteran Ravinesh Karan Singh and former Stallion and current Tailevu Naitasiri player Martin Nasova are amongst those who are showing interest to join the side.

Chetty says they have not applied for any player as yet even though reps are showing interest in joining Nadroga.