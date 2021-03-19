Speed and intensity improve in DPL: Serritslev

The level of competition in the Digicel Premier League continues to improve this season.

National football coach, Flemming Serritslev, says in the past four rounds, teams have really stepped up in how they play compared to the same period last year.

Serritslev says players speed is something that has improved so far this season.

“We have seen a totally different performance in the physical way then we did last year in the beginning of the season. The speed and intensity is much higher now compared to last year in the same period.”

He adds, this is something he hopes teams will maintain heading towards the mid-season, particularly with major tournaments coming up.

The Digicel Premier League is on a break this week and round five will resume next weekend.