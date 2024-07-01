Spain see off brave Georgia to set-up Germany quarter-final

[Source: Reuters]

Stylish Spain recovered from the shock of conceding an early own goal to eventually overrun a tireless and spirited Georgia 4-1 today and surge into a mouth-watering Euro 2024 quarter-final with Germany.

After withstanding a near-constant early assault, with outstanding keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili making several good saves, Georgia stunned the crowd by taking the lead with their first attack after 18 minutes when Otar Kakabadze’s fizzing cross was diverted into his own net by the chest of Spain’s Robin Le Normand.

The Spaniards levelled the last-16 contest through Rodri from the edge of the box in the 39th minute and, after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia almost scored a stunning second from near the halfway line for the tournament outsiders, Fabian Ruiz headed Spain ahead six minutes into the second half.

Spain continued to press and probe but the Georgians ran themselves ragged to keep them at bay until Nico Williams finally broke clear to slam in the third, with Dani Olmo neatly tucking home the fourth goal seven minutes from time to secure their fourth win of the tournament.